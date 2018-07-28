Author Marc Brown meets his bosses

By Amanda Tonoli

atonoli@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

“Arthur” author and illustrator Marc Brown met some of his bosses Friday morning at a breakfast event at Stambaugh Auditorium.

“I work for them,” said Brown, referring to the 600 parents and children at the event. “I love this job.”

The event, for children who completed Summer Discovery requirements by July 22, served breakfast and invited Brown to speak to children.

Summer Discovery is a summer reading and activity program the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County offers each summer.

“This event just signifies accomplishment,” said library communications director Janet Loew.

Another symbol of accomplishment are the medals given to the children who completed their summer reading.

Josephine Nofli, PLYMC programming director, said the positively charged air, full of laughter and excitement, spoke volumes about the importance of libraries to children.

“It’s just wonderful to see all of the parents and children support literacy,” she said.

The guest author was also a source of the hype for both parents and children.

Brown said in seeing the packed room, he felt privileged.

“I feel so lucky to have a job I love going to every morning,” he said. “To be here with these families, who read my books and watch the TV show, it’s like connecting with friends or family.”

Terri Williams of Poland said she’s just so happy Brown came to the event.

“He created a wonderful character with lessons to teach the children,” she said. “He creates stories for these kids to learn to be a better person.”

Bernadette Donegan of New Castle, Pa., came to the Summer Discovery program for the second year in a row and was happy to do so.

“This is a great activity the library does,” she said. “We enjoyed reading books – not just Marc Brown books, but everybody’s books. I think it really motivates kids to read more when they come here and get a medal and get to sign their name to something like this. I just think it makes some kids enthusiastic about reading.”