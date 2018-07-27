Youngstown schools band camp pickup schedule

YOUNGSTOWN — Bus pickup times and locations have been announced for Youngstown City School District‘s band camp, which begins Monday at East High School, 474 Bennington Ave.

Students should be at their pickup sites 30 minutes before the expected arrival time.

The schedule:

9:21 a.m. Arlington Heights

9:26 a.m. Hayes Elementary

9:28 a.m. Manhattan Avenue at North Lakeview Avenue

9:29 a.m. Harding Elementary

9:32 a.m. Mahoning Avenue at South Lakeview Avenue

9:38 a.m. Bottom Dollar, Mahoning Avenue

9:39 a.m. Plaza View Apartments

9:43 a.m. Horizon Science Academy



9:43 a.m. McGuffey Road at Forest Glen Avenue

9:47 a.m. Nelson Avenue at Warwick Avenue

9:48 a.m. Taft Elementary School

9:49 a.m. Wilson Elementary School

9:53 a.m. Jacobs Road at Beachwood Drive

9:54 a.m. 102 Gluck St.

9:55 a.m. Walgreens



9:56 a.m. Youngstown Academy of Excellence