Youngstown schools band camp pickup schedule
YOUNGSTOWN — Bus pickup times and locations have been announced for Youngstown City School District‘s band camp, which begins Monday at East High School, 474 Bennington Ave.
Students should be at their pickup sites 30 minutes before the expected arrival time.
The schedule:
9:21 a.m. Arlington Heights
9:26 a.m. Hayes Elementary
9:28 a.m. Manhattan Avenue at North Lakeview Avenue
9:29 a.m. Harding Elementary
9:32 a.m. Mahoning Avenue at South Lakeview Avenue
9:38 a.m. Bottom Dollar, Mahoning Avenue
9:39 a.m. Plaza View Apartments
9:43 a.m. Horizon Science Academy
9:43 a.m. McGuffey Road at Forest Glen Avenue
9:47 a.m. Nelson Avenue at Warwick Avenue
9:48 a.m. Taft Elementary School
9:49 a.m. Wilson Elementary School
9:53 a.m. Jacobs Road at Beachwood Drive
9:54 a.m. 102 Gluck St.
9:55 a.m. Walgreens
9:56 a.m. Youngstown Academy of Excellence
More like this from vindy.com
- August 10, 2017 midnight
East, Chaney plan orientation sessions
- December 16, 2016 midnight
METRO DIGEST || Womnan ejected in crash
- June 8, 2018 midnight
Boardman Community Briefs
- June 1, 2017 12:45 p.m.
Marathon will close city roads at 7 a.m. Sunday
- May 2, 2018 midnight
Man accused of threatening Boardman bus driver
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.