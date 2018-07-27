Man indicted for shooting girlfriend

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a Loveland Road man on charges he shot his girlfriend in the head early Saturday morning.

Terrance Edmonds, 31, is charged with felonious assault with a firearm specification, domestic violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the shooting early Saturday that wounded Denise Thurston, 32.

Thurston was found in the front seat of a car on Hilton Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head. She has been at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital since the shooting.

Police arrested Edmonds at the scene. Reports said he told officers he shot her. He has been in the county jail since his arrest and was given a $100,000 bond Monday during his arraignment in municipal court.

The grand jury Thursday also indicted these people on these charges:

Maurice Barnes, 21, Almyra Avenue and Ronieque K. Requel, 21, West LaClede Avenue, burglary and trafficking in marijuana.

Alarria Marshall, 30, Kendis Circle, felonious assault and aggravated assault.

Taqwilla J. Robinson, 33, Choice Court, possession of cocaine.

Dehaven Scurry, 50, Verona Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.

Charlotte Sullivan, 38, Kenmore Avenue, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and possession of heroin.

Earnest Murray, 54, Aberdeen Avenue, possession of heroin.

Samson Snowden, 28, Lansdowne Boulevard, being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and falsification.

Eric Emanuel Taylor, 28, East Avondale Avenue, vandalism and obstructing official business.

Anthony L. Patterson, 22, West Myrtle Avenue, two counts of receiving stolen property, falsification and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child.

Steven Hreen, 65, Euclid Avenue, Boardman, violation of a protection order.

Ray Starr Jr., aka R.J. Starr, 24, South Meridian Road, tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property and obstructing justice.

Shane Magwood, 44, Madison Correctional Institution, London, three counts of harassment with bodily substance.

Frank Turner, 34, Ohio State Penitentiary, Hubbard-Coitsville Road, harassment with bodily substance.

David Brown, 43, Meadowland Drive, Hubbard, extortion.

Edith McCune, 64, Maple Street, East Liverpool, illegal processing of drug documents and theft of drugs.

Joseph Hileman Jr., 19, Courtland Avenue, Campbell, unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

Drevaune Booth, 22, Wirt Street; Kobe Booth, 20, Wellington Avenue; and Tereyjah Green, 21, Silliman Street, receiving stolen property.