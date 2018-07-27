Warren man charged in fight over President Trump

WARREN — Fred T. Dickson, 58, of Southern Boulevard Northwest, was charged Thursday with misdemeanor aggravated menacing in a Tuesday night neighborhood fight over President Donald Trump.

No arraignment date is listed in Warren Municipal Court records.

Dickson told police he was across the street at his neighbor’s house talking about cars when he told his neighbor’s friend, John S. Cope, 30, of Warren he was “not a fan” of the president, which triggered an argument.

Cope said Dickson was extremely intoxicated and threw a can of pop, which led to more arguing and Dickson saying, “I will show you,” Cope said.

Dickson left for a short time and returned with a shotgun, pointed it at Cope and threatened to kill him, Cope said. The argument ended after Cope disarmed Dickson, police said.