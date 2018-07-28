Valley, state officials plan to improve Mahoning River for development
YOUNGSTOWN
Local and state officials who paddled the Mahoning River hope to make that opportunity more widely available in the Mahoning Valley in the next few years.
Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, in partnership with the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Western Reserve Port Authority, hosted an event Friday to highlight plans to remove the river’s dams.
Removing the dams would provide many benefits to the community, officials said.
“It’ll be a free-flowing river, making it a recreational river,” said Jim Kinnick, Eastgate executive director. “Once you open up a river and it cleans itself, you hope to get economic development.”
“For us, it’s really important to improve water quality,” said Craig Butler, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency director. “We’re happy to be part of this effort.”
Similar projects have taken place on the Cuyahoga River in recent years.
