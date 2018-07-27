TRIO helping college students succeed

By Amanda Tonoli

atonoli@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

TRIO, a local service, provides support for college-seeking students.

TRIO helps people pursue dreams via post-secondary education, said Ty-Juan Young Bright, TRIO director.

“Not only is it for you to help your family, but also for you to help yourself to pursue the American dream to make a decent wage,” he said.

Academic advising, admissions assistance, career exploration, financial literacy counseling, high school diploma/GED referrals and more are among the services available to those who use the federal TRIO program, a free service awarded on an eligible basis.

To see if one is eligible, fill out an application, either in-person or online at egcc.edu/students/student-support-services/trio/educational-opportunity-centers/.

Students must be either first-generation (parents without a four-year degree) college students or meet the income eligibility (below poverty).

TRIO secretary Danielle Anderson said TRIO’s major vision is assisting people in pursuing their four-year degrees and increasing the percentage of people locally who have four-year degrees.

“We know the importance and value of helping others and helping them pursue a degree, which will ultimately help better the coming workforce,” Young Bright said.

John Filimeno, student and TRIO student services employee, said TRIO helps him understand and navigate through various avenues in college– specifically at Eastern Gateway Community College.

“It’s my first time in college and usually, like any other new student, I have many questions,” he said. “There’s always someone around to answer my questions and although sometimes it’s challenging, I do enjoy it.”

And TRIO is available to everyone, not just students freshly out of high school.

“TRIO serves all walks of life,” said TRIO outreach adviser Stacy Quinones. “We just want the community to know [about] the free services available to them, whatever it may be. Someone is available here in or Valley to help you. You’re not alone and we get it and understand as many of us are first-generation.”

For information about TRIO call 330-480-0726 ext. 3115, or visit TRIO at 139 E. Boardman St.