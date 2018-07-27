Teen rally against gun violence is Saturday on East Side
YOUNGSTOWN — A rally at the Lincoln Knolls Plaza on the East Side that will have students speak against gun violence in schools will be at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The event is sponsored by the Lincoln Knolls Community Watch.
