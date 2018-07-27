Teen paddle-boarding on choppy Mosquito found tonight

CORTLAND

A 17-year-old female whose worried mother reported to police that her daughter was last seen on a paddle board Thursday evening on Mosquito Lake, which was getting choppy because of wind, was found by authorities and returned safely to her family by about 10 p.m.

The Trumbull County 911 Center log revealed that the young woman was by herself and did not have her cell phone with her and could not be contacted. The family’s phone call to 911 was made at about 7:15 p.m.

After searching both sides of the lake for her, authorities found her and returned her to her parents.