Surplus food/clothing

Austintown Community Church, 242 S. Canfield-Niles Road, various commodities, 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday. For those living in ZIP codes 44509, 44511 and 44515. Recipients must bring identification.

East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., at the corner of Fruit Street, Youngstown, food and clothing, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Recipients must bring containers and proper identification.

Food- and clothing-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.