BREAKING: GM faces fiscal, political minefields as it assesses plants

Selected local stocks


July 27, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 42.85-0.26

Aqua America, .20 37.060.46

Avalon Holdings,5.631.31

Chemical Bank, .2858.291.13

Community Health Sys, .213.300.25

Cortland Bancorp, .1124.000.00

Farmers Nat., .0716.600.35

First Energy, .36 35.190.47

Fifth/Third, .1629.580.31

First Niles Financial, .059.750.00

FNB Corp., .1213.010.34

General Motors, .3836.72-0.93

General Electric, .1213.150.04

Huntington Bank, .11 15.360.26

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.520.04

JP Morgan Chase, .56114.73-0.45

Key Corp, .1121.130.26

LaFarge, 2.01--

Macy’s, .38 39.42-0.75

Parker Hannifin, .76165.662.51

PNC, .75142.64-0.07

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88170.93-0.20

Stoneridge 33.24-0.12

United Comm. Fin., .06 10.900.05

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$289990


Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$499900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$438500