Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., 42.85-0.26
Aqua America, .20 37.060.46
Avalon Holdings,5.631.31
Chemical Bank, .2858.291.13
Community Health Sys, .213.300.25
Cortland Bancorp, .1124.000.00
Farmers Nat., .0716.600.35
First Energy, .36 35.190.47
Fifth/Third, .1629.580.31
First Niles Financial, .059.750.00
FNB Corp., .1213.010.34
General Motors, .3836.72-0.93
General Electric, .1213.150.04
Huntington Bank, .11 15.360.26
iHeartMedia Inc.,0.520.04
JP Morgan Chase, .56114.73-0.45
Key Corp, .1121.130.26
LaFarge, 2.01--
Macy’s, .38 39.42-0.75
Parker Hannifin, .76165.662.51
PNC, .75142.64-0.07
Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88170.93-0.20
Stoneridge 33.24-0.12
United Comm. Fin., .06 10.900.05
Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.
