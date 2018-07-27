School board member drops suit against mayor
YOUNGSTOWN — Dario Hunter, a Youngstown school board member, has withdrawn his lawsuit filed last month in the Ohio Supreme Court seeking to require the Mahoning County Democratic Party to appoint a new mayor.
Hunter contended Mayor Jamael Tito Brown doesn’t validly hold the office because he didn’t obtain a faithful-performance bond required for the job by Jan. 1, his first day in the position.
Brown obtained a performance bond Feb. 21, retroactive to Feb. 1, and then on June 27 – the day after Hunter’s lawsuit was filed – had it retroactive to Jan. 1.
Hunter submitted a “taxpayer demand letter” today to city Law Director Jeff Limbian asking him to compel the mayor to present his bond to city council for approval.
