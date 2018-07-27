WORLD DIGEST || Radio hosts use slur against Sikh official, end up suspended

Radio hosts use slur against Sikh official, end up suspended

The hosts of a popular New Jersey radio show were suspended for 10 days Thursday for calling the nation's first Sikh attorney general "Turban man" - the latest slur against a career prosecutor who says he faces countless "small indignities and humiliations"no matter how far he rises or how important his position.

Franco issued a written apology to Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and the Sikh and East Asian communities, writing they were "deeply sorry" for the pain they caused. The station also apologized and suspended the pair without pay until Aug. 6.

The longtime hosts of the"Dennis & Judi" show uttered the slur on their Wednesday show while talking about Grewal's directive to prosecutors to temporarily suspend marijuana prosecutions statewide.

Papa John's founder sues for records

DOVER, DEL.

The founder of the Papa John's pizza chain filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking access to the company's books and records after his resignation as chairman earlier this month amid reports that he used a racial slur during a media training session.

In a complaint filed in Delaware's Court of Chancery, John Schnatter accused Papa John's International Inc. of treating him in an "unexplained and heavy-handed way" after Forbes published a July 11 article that he says falsely accused him.

Instead of standing behind him and trying to explain what actually happened, the company followed "its usual, and flawed, manner of dealing with false and mistaken reporting," Schnatter claimed.

Schnatter filed the lawsuit after the company rebuffed his July 18 request for a variety of documents, saying he was seeking to further his own self-interests, rather than the company's best interests.

Authorities: Wildfire was likely arson

ATHENS, GREECE

Greek authorities said Thursday there were serious indications that a deadly wildfire that gutted a vacation resort near Athens was started deliberately, while experts warned that the devastated coastal town had been built like a "fire trap," with poor safety standards and few escape routes.

The death toll from Monday's blaze east of the Greek capital rose to 82 as rescuers and divers continued to search for more bodies in burnt-out homes and at sea, where hundreds fled to try to escape the inferno.

Public Order Minister Nikos Toskas said satellite image analysis of the deadly fire and a second blaze that broke out Monday on the other side of the city indicated both had been set in multiple places within a short time frame.

Plane with US war remains lands at base in South Korea

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea

A U.S. military plane has returned from North Korea and landed at Osan Air Base in South Korea after reportedly picking up the remains of what are believed to be U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War.

An Associated Press journalist at the base outside the capital Seoul saw the plane land today, and the White House earlier confirmed that North Korea has turned over the potential remains.

Details were still sketchy but reports said that Pyongyang would return about 55 sets of remains from the 1950-53 Korean War, a step meant to fulfill a commitment made by leader Kim Jong Un during his summit with President Donald Trump in June.

About 7,700 U.S. soldiers are listed as missing from the Korean War, and 5,300 of the remains are believed to still be in North Korea.

Associated Press