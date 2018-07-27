Portion of Pa. Turnpike closing Saturday night

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advises motorists that the turnpike will be closed in both directions between the New Stanton Exit 75 and Breezewood Exit 161 interchanges starting at 11 p.m. Saturday until about 6 a.m. Sunday, weather permitting.

This seven-hour closure is needed for crews to remove the original bridge that carried traffic on North Center Avenue (state Route 601) over the turnpike in Somerset, Somerset County.

Currently, traffic on North Center Avenue is using a temporary bridge that spans the turnpike until a permanent, overhead bridge is built.

Throughout the evening before the closure, announcements will be made inside the North Somerset and the North Midway service plazas to warn customers that they will not be permitted to continue driving after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Motorists at New Stanton and Breezewood interchanges will be given these recommended detours:

Eastbound traffic will exit the turnpike at the New Stanton Interchange and be given this suggested detour:

U.S. Route 119 North (.02 miles) to turnpike Route 66 North (14.2 miles) to U.S. Route 22 East (63.7 miles) to I-99 South (30.4 miles) to U.S. Route 30 East (18.3 miles). Traffic will re-enter the turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange.

Westbound traffic will exit at the Breezewood Interchange and be given this suggested detour:

U.S. Route 30 West (18.7 miles) to I-99 North (30.1 miles) to U.S. Route 22 West (64.5 miles) to PA Turnpike 66 South (13.9). Re-enter the turnpike at the New Stanton Interchange.