Pa. amusement parks reopen as flooding cleanup gets underway
HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Two popular amusement parks in central Pennsylvania are reopening after flooding forced them to close for several days.
Hersheypark and Knoebels will welcome customers today. Some rides and attractions, however, will be closed while workers clean up from flooding.
The amusement parks shut down Monday, Wednesday and Thursday while heavy downpours drenched the region. Both are located along flooded streams.
