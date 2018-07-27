Officials close Poland Municipal Forest bridge

POLAND — Village officials, at the recommendation of the village solicitor, have decided to immediately close the suspension bridge near the Indian Trail entrance to Poland Municipal Forest due to safety concerns. The bridge goes across Yellow Creek, connecting two sections of the forest.

“The condition of the Mauthe Bridge in the Poland Municipal Forest has been the topic of much discussion of late,” the village said in a statement, noting recent discussion among village officials and opinions gathered from engineers.

“Earlier today, an engineer employed by the village inspected the bridge and recommended closure in the interest of public safety due to structural infirmities,” the statement said.

The bridge will be closed to pedestrians until further notice.

“Please be assured the village will work toward a solution that will reopen the bridge as soon as possible while protecting those that enjoy the forest on a regular basis,” village officials said. “We do apologize for any inconvenience but our obligation to publish safety compels this decision.”