Man found shot in head in Brookfield Township

BROOKFIELD — An unidentified man was shot in the back of the head but was alert at about 1:15 a.m. today, the Trumbull County 911 Center reports.

A woman called 911 and led police to a location on Warren-Sharon Road just west of Brookfield Avenue where the shooting apparently took place.

The 911 center did not provide the victim's name, age or other identifying information but said police found a vehicle with the driver and rear windows blown out and a shell casing there.