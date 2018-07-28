Mahoning coroner investigating slaying this morning in Brookfield

Staff report

BROOKFIELD

The Mahoning County Coroner’s office is investigating the early Friday shooting death of Jason C. Drummond Jr., 24, on Warren-Sharon Road just west of Brookfield Avenue.

Drummond died at St. Elizabeth Younstown Hospital a few hours after he was wounded. He had addreses on Park Drive in Hermitage, Pa., and Wahabe Court in Masury.

Officers were called after neighbors reported hearing shots at 1:15 a.m. in the area of 7838 Warren Sharon Road, Brookfield police said.

While they were en route, they received another call from 610 Brookfield Ave. advising that there was a gunshot victim there.

Police found Drummond in a vehicle in the driveway with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. An officer held pressure on the wound until an ambulance arrived and transported Drummond to Sharon Regional Medical Center. Drummond was later transferred to St. Elizabeth hospital.

The front and rear driver’s side windows had been shot out.

