Jessica Oracio, Vaughn Small jailed after vicious attack on woman

WARREN

Jessica M. Oracio, 28, captured on store surveillance video punching, kicking and kneeing a Niles woman about 40 times, leaving the victim’s face and head swollen, is serving 150 days in the Trumbull County jail.

The video shows Oracio chasing the victim into the store and viciously attacking her just inside the door. Oracio delivered roughly 20 blows in about 15 seconds. The victim tried to cover up and didn’t fight back.

The victim got up and moved toward a cooler, but Oracio followed her, hitting and kneeing her and pushing her head against the cooler until the victim fell to the floor again.

Oracio walked away after that 20-second barrage but returned two more times to continue the 2 p.m. attack while a male stood nearby, apparently encouraging the attack. The different segments lasted about three minutes.

The April 16 video came from the Big Apple Supermarket on Youngstown Road. The male in the video is Vaughn M. Small, 29, of Colonial Drive in Liberty. The 36-year-old victim told police Small had a gun during the attack, which she thought prevented two store employees from stopping it.

