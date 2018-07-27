Hubbard’s new police officer started July 16.

By Samantha Phillips

HUBBARD

Hubbard’s newest police officer comes to the department with experience and a lifesaving award under his belt.

Michael Saverko, 26, of Youngstown, has been a police officer for four years, and has worked in the Mill Creek MetroParks and Youngstown Police departments. He also used to work for Hubbard police part-time.

He began his full-time position with Hubbard on July 16.

“They welcomed me with open arms,” Saverko said. “No matter who you run into, it’s ‘Hey, congrats, good to have you here.’ It feels like a family.”

Saverko, who has family members who work in law enforcement, said he was interested in becoming a police officer from the time he was a kid.

“My dad always told me if you aren’t doing something you enjoy, then it’s not meant to be,” he said. “I feel excited about coming to work every day because it doesn’t feel like work to me.”

He said the most rewarding part of his job is helping people.

Saverko takes time to stop and talk to kids who might not understand what police do, because “a lot of kids are afraid of the police, so touching base and telling them we are here to keep them safe is a good thing,” he said.

Being a police officer means never knowing what to expect, no matter what type of call officers are dispatched to.

“There’s danger at every corner,” he said.

Saverko earned his lifesaving award this year while working for Youngstown, when he and two other officers kept an older man who had no heart rate or pulse alive until the paramedics arrived.

The man died a few days later, but because of their efforts, the family was able to say goodbye.

Police Chief James Taafe described Saverko as a terrific police officer who is an even better human being.