METRO DIGEST || Harry Potter events

Harry Potter events

NEW WILMINGTON, PA.

The Fresh Marketplace, 129 S. Chestnut St., will host Hogwarts Market and a Harry Potter Jam on Saturday. The Hogwarts Marketplace will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Potter Jam will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Both events cost $5 per person.

Participants at the marketplace will be given the chance to be sorted into a house, get fitted for wizard attire, make a wand, go on a horcrux hunt, play magical games, taste butter beer and more.

Potter Jam, a fundraiser for New Wilmington’s Farmers Market, will feature food, games, music, dancing, a photo booth, raffle and wizard costume contest.

Woman’s death ruled homicide; man missing

WARREN

Though an official cause and manner of death still await a ruling by the Trumbull County Coroner’s office, police say the death of Brittany D. May, 28, of Hamilton Street Southwest, is a homicide as a result of one or more gunshot wounds.

May’s body was found on Front Street Southwest at 12:06 a.m. Monday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and must now return all of the information to Trumbull County to finalize the results, officials say.

May’s boyfriend, Jerry Hughley, 35, also of the Hamilton address, has been missing since Sunday evening and was reported missing on Monday afternoon.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Nick Carney at 330-841-2660.

Facing robbery charge

WARREN

Rodney J. Smith, 23, of New Road in Austintown, was arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court on an aggravated-robbery charge related to an Aug. 19, 2017, incident at the Smart Mart, 2142 Youngstown Road.

A city man, 33, reported being robbed of his car and struck in the back of the head with a gun at 2:45 p.m.

The victim said one young male approached him and pulled out a gun, so he tried to grab it. While the struggle was happening, he felt a gun hit his head.

The two males took off in the victim’s car, which the victim found later on Hazelwood Avenue. The victim said he saw the males get out of the car and run.

A not-guilty plea was entered for Smith, and he was released from the Trumbull County jail after posting $25,000 bond.

Competency hearing sought in terrorist support case

CLEVELAND (AP)

The attorney for a man accused of scouting locations in Cleveland to attack people watching Fourth of July fireworks and who talked about carrying out additional bombings is requesting a competency hearing for his client.

Federal public defender Charles Fleming filed a motion Wednesday saying Demetrius Pitts has “longstanding mental concerns,” and Fleming questions whether he is competent to stand trial. Cleveland.com reports that the attorney asked a judge to order a psychiatric or psychological examination and to hold a hearing after the medical report.

Pitts has been charged with trying to support terrorism.

Federal authorities said earlier that Pitts had expressed his support for al-Qaida for more than a year. The FBI arrested the 48-year-old Pitts on July 1. Officials have said he is an American citizen.