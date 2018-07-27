Gaming revenue

AUSTINTOWN

Penn National Gaming Inc., which owns Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, reported net income of $54 million from revenue of $826.9 million during the second quarter of 2018.

In comparison, during the second quarter of 2017 the gaming company reported income of $17.1 million from revenue of $796.5 million.

Penn National is in the process of acquiring Pinnacle Entertainment Inc. The company also entered into an agreement in Q2 to acquire operations of Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City, La.

Also during Q2, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal ban on sports betting. The company reported it anticipates accepting wagers on sporting events at casinos in three states before the NFL season opener.

Ribbon-cutting

BOARDMAN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Sarah Pritchard announced there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Precious Miracles Daycare and Learning Center, 7398 Market St., at 4 p.m. today.

An open house will follow from 4 to 6:30 p.m. with pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting and food.

Precious Miracles promotes active learning, physical fitness and overall wellness, according to a news release. It accepts children age 6 weeks to 12 years.

The center is open from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, email preciousmiracles123@gmail.com.

Voice control

BUTLER, Pa.

Armstrong announced it has integrated the Amazon Alexa voice control into its EXP platform.

Voice commands to Alexa can control the show you’re watching; launch apps such as Hulu, Netflix and YouTube; change your channels by name or by number; play, pause, rewind and more.

“We’re pleased to announce that EXP works with Alexa,” said Michael L. Giobbi, Armstrong chief technical officer. “Integrating Alexa is another big step we’ve taken toward integrating smart solutions into EXP.”

For more information about accessing Alexa with EXP, check Armstrong’s blog at FollowTheWire.com.

CSU receives grant

CLEVELAND

Cleveland State University announced it has received a $300,000 grant from the George Fund Foundation to conduct a comprehensive two-year analysis of Northeast Ohio with the goal of improving measurements of regional performance and developing better economic indicators for assessing regional strengths, challenges and areas for future growth.

The analysis will be managed by the Center for Economic Development in CSU’s Maxine Goodman Levin College for Urban Affairs and guided by the Economic Advisory Group.

The group will include representatives from CSU, other universities, the Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank, TeamNEO, JobsOhio, MAGNET, Fund for Our Economic Future and others.

The study will focus on Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown.

