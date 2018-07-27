Farmer's market fundraiser is Saturday in New Wilmington


July 27, 2018 at 12:34p.m.

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. — Fresh Marketplace presents Potter Jam, a fundraiser for New Wilmington’s farmers market. The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 129 Chestnut St.

Admission is $5 per person and children under 3 are free. The event will feature food, games, music, dancing, photo booth, raffle and wizard costume contest.

