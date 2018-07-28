Drivers beware — OVI checkpoint starts soon


July 27, 2018 at 9:51p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force, in conjunction with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, is conducting an OVI checkpoint at 2214 Mahoning Avenue from 10 tonight until 2 a.m. Saturday to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

In addition, police from participating agencies of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force are conducting saturation patrols in various parts of the county throughout the weekend.

