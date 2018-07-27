METRO DIGEST || Children released

Children released

WARREN

Eight children found in a Southern Boulevard home that was the target of a drug raid Monday were released to relatives, Warren police said Thursday.

Investigators had seen a number of children at the home while they were conducting surveillance, so it was no surprise children would be there during the raid, said Lt. Greg Hoso. The Street Crimes Unit and Tactical Entry Team seized suspected heroin, fentanyl, Suboxone, Oxycodone and marijuana.

The street value of the drugs is about $3,000. Investigators also found a digital scale, packaging material, a surveillance system and about $5,700 in cash.

The suspected narcotics will be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for analysis. Charges will be filed after the substances have been identified. It’s possible child-endangering charges also will be filed, Hoso said.

Sex-offender charge

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who was arrested July 19 in Campbell by U.S. Marshals on warrants from Indiana was charged this week in federal court with failing to register as a sex offender.

Ronald T. Wooten, 47, was charged Wednesday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio after marshals who arrested him investigated his status requirements because one of the charges he was wanted for in Indiana was violating its sex-offender laws.

A news release from the marshals said Wooten had two previous convictions in Ohio that required him to register, but he failed to do so. Wooten remains in federal custody.

Gardens close early

YOUNGSTOWN

Fellows Riverside Gardens, 123 McKinley Ave., in Mill Creek MetroParks will be closed to the public beginning at 3 p.m. today for the annual Summer Garden Party fundraiser. This event is hosted by the Friends of Fellows Riverside Gardens. The Gardens will reopen to the public Saturday morning. For information call 330-740-7116.

OVI checkpoint today

CANFIELD

The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force announced a sobriety checkpoint will take place in the county today to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Officers will be conducting a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment. Specific details of the checkpoint will be announced later today. Saturation patrols will also take place this weekend.

Korean War service

AUSTINTOWN

The Korean War Veterans Chapter 137 and the Tri-State Marine Corps Detachment No. 494 will conduct a joint memorial service honoring the 121 local men killed in the Korean War. The event will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park, Wickliffe Circle. The public is invited to attend.

‘Brainfood’ guest

YOUNGSTOWN

Pharmacist Ray Carlson, who earlier this year filed a writ of mandamus with the 7th District Court of Appeals against the Ohio Board of Pharmacy, is the guest on today’s “Brainfood from the Heartland” internet broadcast with Louie B. Free from 8 a.m. to noon on Vindy Talk Radio. Carlson’s daughter, Dr. Emily Carlson, a recent pharmacy college graduate, also will appear.

