Body of woman found
Associated Press
ASHTABULA
A sheriff says a body has been found in northeast Ohio and identified as a woman who had been missing for about two weeks.
Ashtabula County Sheriff Bill Johnson said Thursday that the body of 23-year-old Rand Hilal Al Dulaimi was found Tuesday evening in Saybrook Township.
Johnson says the cause and manner of her death haven’t been determined. He says that authorities are continuing to investigate the Ashtabula woman’s death as a homicide.
Al Dulaimi has been missing since July 11 under what authorities called “suspicious circumstances.” Authorities discovered her body in a wooded area near a home where she was last seen.
Saybrook Township is roughly 55 miles (89 kilometers) northeast of Cleveland.
