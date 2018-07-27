Boardman 12-U Little League team stays alive

— The Boardman 12-U Little League survived an elimination game, beating Hamilton 5-4 on Friday to remain alive in the state tournament.

Tyler Kirlik delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Boardman the win. Earlier, teammate Jack Ericson hit a two-run, inside-the-park home run.

Boardman's victory ousted Hamilton and put the locals in Saturday's state championship.

Boardman, coming out of the losers bracket, must beat New Albany twice to win the state title. Boardman and New Albany will meet at 11 a.m. and, if Boardman wins, the second game will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

