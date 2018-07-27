Bling Bridal headed for bankruptcy

Staff report

SHARON, Pa.

Bling Bridal Boutique is filing for bankruptcy and “no items will be delivered,” the shop announced on its Facebook page Thursday night.

Some bridal parties had reported their orders had not arrived on time and that they were having trouble getting in touch with store associates.

Earlier this week, the store sent out a text message to customers telling them to provide mailing addresses so orders could be shipped directly to customers’ residences.

Three brides who spoke to The Vindicator this week reported they were missing orders, even in cases when their weddings were just a few weeks away. One bride said her bridesmaids ordered their dresses in February for her Aug. 4 wedding, and the order still had not arrived.

All three said they would consider suing the shop, which is located on East State Street.

This week, the shop announced on its website and in a sign on its front door that orders were delayed and the store would be closed through Saturday .

Thursday’s Facebook message, posted shortly before 8 p.m., says, “I am writing to inform all customers that Bling Bridal will be closing and filed chapter 7 bankruptcy. I am so sorry for any trouble that this has caused. Everything will be auctioned and the money will be dispersed. ... No items will be delivered.”

In the few hours after the message was posted, it generated dozens of comments, shares and reactions on Facebook.