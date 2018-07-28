Author of 'Arthur' books entertains kids, parents at Stambaugh
YOUNGSTOWN
“Arthur” author and illustrator Marc Brown met some of his bosses Friday morning at a breakfast event at Stambaugh Auditorium.
“I work for them,” said Brown, referring to the 600 parents and children at the event. “I love this job.”
The event, for children who completed Summer Discovery requirements by July 22, served breakfast and invited Brown to speak to children.
Summer Discovery is a summer reading and activity program the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County offers each summer.
“This event just signifies accomplishment,” said library communications director Janet Loew.
Another symbol of accomplishment are the medals given to the children who completed their summer reading.
Josephine Nofli, PLYMC programming director, said the positively charged air, full of laughter and excitement, spoke volumes about the importance of libraries to children.
Read more about the event in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
