600 greet 'Arthur' author at Stambaugh


July 27, 2018 at 10:08a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Marc Brown, author and illustrator of “Arthur,” is visiting Stambaugh Auditorium on behalf of the Public Libraries of Youngstown and Mahoning County this morning.

More than 600 people are attending the final event for the library’s Summer Discovery program.

“This event just signifies accomplishment,” said library communications director Janet Loew.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$289990


Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$499900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$438500