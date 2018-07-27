600 greet 'Arthur' author at Stambaugh
YOUNGSTOWN — Marc Brown, author and illustrator of “Arthur,” is visiting Stambaugh Auditorium on behalf of the Public Libraries of Youngstown and Mahoning County this morning.
More than 600 people are attending the final event for the library’s Summer Discovery program.
“This event just signifies accomplishment,” said library communications director Janet Loew.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 20, 2018 midnight
Backpack giveaway
- November 10, 2017 8:30 a.m.
Outreach authors to read at main library
- June 29, 2018 midnight
Local high school students put on the Tales of King Arthur
- May 6, 2017 9:17 a.m.
Katie Stickel and Gary Arthur will marry in June
- July 29, 2017 12:06 a.m.
Kids meet beloved author Rosemary Wells at Stambaugh Auditorium
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.