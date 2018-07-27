Police: Men were assaulted, doused with gasoline in Liberty

Staff report

LIBERTY

Police say two men were held against their will and doused with gasoline by three people at a house in the 300 block of Mansell Drive.

The victim who called 911 at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday had fresh abrasions on his head, neck and legs and his shirt smelled of gasoline, according to a police report.

The suspects were cleaning the floor where the gasoline spilled when police entered the house, the police report said.

The second victim wasn’t there, but his father notified police he’d made contact with him.

Keith Davis, 48, the father of the other two suspects, turned himself in, the police report said.

His sons also were arrested after an investigation by the Mahoning Valley Drug Task Force and Liberty Township Police Department Detective Ray Buhala.

Keith Davis, Khyri Davis, 21 and Keelan Davis, 22, are charged with felonious assault and kidnapping.

Keelan Davis is also charged with trafficking, according to jail records.

Police Chief Richard Tisone said one of the suspects told police the incident was in retaliation for the victims taking property from him.

All three men were arraigned Thursday, and bond was set at $100,000 each in Girard Municipal Court.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m.

They are being held in the Trumbull County jail.

Keelan Davis was charged with drug trafficking last year and theft in 2014.

Khyri Davis was charged with drug abuse in 2017.