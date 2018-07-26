Youngstown South Side woman faces child-endangering charge

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a Cambridge Avenue woman is facing child endangering and fleeing and eluding after she failed to pull over for police early today and then flipped her over with a small child inside that was not buckled into their car seat.

An officer just after midnight tried to pull over a van driven by Alexis Tensley, 28, after he saw it going about 60 mph down a residential street.

The van went through a yard in the 100 block of East Myrtle Avenue before coming back on the road, hitting an embankment and flipping onto its hood, reports said.

Reports said officers saw the child in the passengers seat along with Tensley, who reports said was the child’s mother. Police smashed the window to get them out but Tensley refused to give the child to police, reports said. Officer Tim Edwards then went into the van, grabbed the child and took the child out, reports said.

Firefighters cut Tensley out of the wreckage and she and the child were both taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. At the hospital, the child was given to a relative, reports said.