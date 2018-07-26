Youngstown South Side woman faces child-endangering charge
YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a Cambridge Avenue woman is facing child endangering and fleeing and eluding after she failed to pull over for police early today and then flipped her over with a small child inside that was not buckled into their car seat.
An officer just after midnight tried to pull over a van driven by Alexis Tensley, 28, after he saw it going about 60 mph down a residential street.
The van went through a yard in the 100 block of East Myrtle Avenue before coming back on the road, hitting an embankment and flipping onto its hood, reports said.
Reports said officers saw the child in the passengers seat along with Tensley, who reports said was the child’s mother. Police smashed the window to get them out but Tensley refused to give the child to police, reports said. Officer Tim Edwards then went into the van, grabbed the child and took the child out, reports said.
Firefighters cut Tensley out of the wreckage and she and the child were both taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. At the hospital, the child was given to a relative, reports said.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 23, 2018 9:15 a.m.
Lisbon woman faces OVI, child-endangering charges
- February 9, 2018 9:48 a.m.
Youngstown woman arrested on child-endangering charge
- March 27, 2017 9:29 a.m.
Woman faces charges after 6-year-old found wandering
- February 17, 2018 12:03 a.m.
Woman charged with drunken driving and child endangering in crash
- December 27, 2017 10:22 a.m.
CRIMINAL OF THE DAY | He calls police during chase to report his car stolen
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.