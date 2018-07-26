US, EU first to tackle steel, aluminum tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin says addressing steel and aluminum tariffs and counter tariffs will be covered in the first phase of new negotiations between the United States and the European Union.

Mnuchin says President Donald Trump and his European counterparts reached an "agreement in principle" to avoid an escalation in their trade dispute.

He is reiterating there will be no new tariffs imposed while the two parties are negotiating a final deal. He says if the U.S. concludes an agreement, there will be no tariffs placed on foreign-made automobiles in the EU.

The Treasury secretary tells reporters at the White House after steel and aluminum tariffs are resolved, talks will focus on agricultural issues, chemicals and natural gas.