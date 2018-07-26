UK relaxes health rules to allow cannabis-based medicines
LONDON (AP) — The British government says doctors will now be able to legally prescribe cannabis-based medicines, following criticism over the denial of medical treatment to severely epileptic children.
Home Secretary Sajid Javid relaxed the rules today after considering expert advice from a specially commissioned review. The government has no plans to decriminalize the drug for recreational use.
The government changed its stance amid publicity surrounding the case of 12-year-old Billy Caldwell, who needed to receive cannabis oil treatment to prevent life-threatening seizures.
His mother, Charlotte Caldwell, has called for the laws governing medicinal marijuana use in Britain to be liberalized, saying cannabis oil is the only treatment that has warded off her son's seizures.
British health authorities will now develop a definition of what constitutes a cannabis-derived medicinal product.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 25, 2018 10:06 p.m.
Medical milestone: US OKs marijuana-based drug for seizures
- March 8, 2017 8:01 p.m.
Owners treat sick animals with cannabis
- June 19, 2018 2:30 p.m.
Some fear changes to state laws as US weighs pot medicine
- January 2, 2018 12:05 a.m.
California and Texas clear hurdles Marijuana milestones
- June 27, 2017 midnight
Q. I’ve heard that cannabidiol oil can be used for pain relief. Is this true? Are there
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.