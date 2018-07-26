TRIO will help you achieve the American dream

YOUNGSTOWN

TRIO, a local service, provides support for college-seeking students.

TRIO helps people pursue dreams via post-secondary education, said Ty-Juan Young Bright, TRIO director.

“Not only is it for you to help your family, but also for you to help yourself to pursue the American dream to make a decent wage,” he said.

Academic advising, admissions assistance, career exploration, financial literacy counseling, high school diploma/GED referrals and more are among the services available to those who utilize TRIO, a free service awarded on an eligible basis.

To see if one is eligible, fill out an application, either in-person or online at egcc.edu/students/student-support-services/trio/educational-opportunity-centers/.

