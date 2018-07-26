TRIO will help you achieve the American dream
YOUNGSTOWN
TRIO, a local service, provides support for college-seeking students.
TRIO helps people pursue dreams via post-secondary education, said Ty-Juan Young Bright, TRIO director.
“Not only is it for you to help your family, but also for you to help yourself to pursue the American dream to make a decent wage,” he said.
Academic advising, admissions assistance, career exploration, financial literacy counseling, high school diploma/GED referrals and more are among the services available to those who utilize TRIO, a free service awarded on an eligible basis.
To see if one is eligible, fill out an application, either in-person or online at egcc.edu/students/student-support-services/trio/educational-opportunity-centers/.
Read more about the program in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 11, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Event offers help, services for low-income students, residents
- April 12, 2018 12:06 a.m.
Vendors promote local services at Community Resource Fair
- December 11, 2017 midnight
Rich Center for Autism merits community support
- June 26, 2017 2:53 p.m.
YNDC seeks applicants for AmeriCorps
- September 9, 2016 midnight
ITT victims deserve help; public is seeking answers
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.