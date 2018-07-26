Tennessee officers fatally shoot man; wife found dead

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says law enforcement officers have fatally shot a Tennessee man who pointed a gun at them when they were called to investigate a possible shooting.

The TBI said in a news release that officers then went inside the home and found the man's wife deceased.

No officers were injured.

The release said Campbell County sheriff's deputies, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and a Drug Task Force agent responded to the home Wednesday afternoon and encountered 64-year-old Michael Heatherly. Police said the trooper, DTF agent and a deputy fired shots when Heatherly pointed his gun at them. Heatherly was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Inside the home, officers found Heatherly's wife, Rose Heatherly, who was dead. The manner of death was not disclosed.