Shooting outside Cleveland bar leaves 7 men injured, 3 critically
CLEVELAND (AP) — A shooting outside a bar in Cleveland early today left seven men injured, including three who were hospitalized in critical condition.
Cleveland police say at least two people fired shots during the shooting about 1:30 a.m. outside the DPG Dog Pound Bar. Authorities say a 27-year-old Warrensville Heights man and a 20-year-old man filming a music video for Cleveland rapper Q Money were among those shot.
No arrests had been made by this afternoon.
Police reports say the shooting began when some women got into a fight outside the bar.
Surveillance video reviewed by Cleveland.com shows the 27-year-old man break up the fight and a group of men fighting shortly afterward. It also shows a man fire several rounds into the crowd, scattering about 100 or so people outside the bar.
