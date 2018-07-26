Radio hosts suspended for slur against Sikh attorney general

Associated Press

The hosts of a popular New Jersey radio show were suspended for 10 days today for calling the nation's first Sikh attorney general "turban man" – the latest slur against a career prosecutor who says he faces countless "small indignities and humiliations" no matter how far he rises or how important his position.

WKXW-FM hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco issued a written apology to Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and the Sikh and East Asian communities, writing they were "deeply sorry" for the pain they caused. The station also apologized and suspended the pair without pay until Aug. 6.

The longtime hosts of the "Dennis & Judi" show uttered the slur on their Wednesday show while talking about Grewal's directive to prosecutors to temporarily suspend marijuana prosecutions statewide.

Malloy said he couldn't remember Grewal's name, telling Franco: "I'm just going to say the guy with the turban."

Malloy and Franco acknowledged their words might be offensive, but Malloy said "if that offends you, then don't wear the turban and maybe I'll remember your name."

The pair continued to refer to Grewal as "turban man" throughout the segment.

Grewal, who wears a turban and full beard, took to Twitter this morning to call for an end to "small-minded intolerance." Advocacy groups condemned the radio hosts' remarks, as did Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who said hate speech "does not belong on our airwaves."

Neither host responded to emails seeking comment.