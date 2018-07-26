Police: Ohio woman chokes man with phone cord; man dies
COLUMBUS (AP) — Police say a woman choked a man with a phone cord in Ohio and the man has died from his injuries.
Columbus police say 35-year-old Marshall Williams died Wednesday at a hospital where he had been on life support after he was choked over the weekend.
Police say a 37-year-old woman has been charged with felonious assault. They say other charges are expected in the wake of Williams’ death.
Police say they were called to a motel room about 4:30 a.m. Sunday and found the man with a phone cord wrapped around his neck. A police report says the woman told police she choked him.
Police say the two had been in a relationship. Investigators are trying to determine a motive.
