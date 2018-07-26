Pittsburgh Zoo to introduce 6 baby beavers


July 26, 2018 at 10:07a.m.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium has some new residents.

Officials today introduced the public to six baby North American beavers.

WPXI-TV reports the beavers, known as kits, were born to mother, Alice, and father, Patch. They will be named in conjunction with the Busy Beaver Building Centers, which sponsors the beaver exhibit.

The kits have teeth and can begin swimming on the day that they’re born.

