Ohio attorney general files suit against Youngstown construction company

WARREN — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court against KRV Construction of Youngstown, accusing it of violating Ohio water-pollution-control laws at a property on Bazetta Road in Mecca Township.

KRV is a land-excavation, landfill and demolition business that was working on a 5.7-acre property at 5079 Bazetta Road, the address of Christy DiGiacobbe Thompson, who is named as a defendant in the complaint and owns the property.

KRV has been in business since 1993, the suit says.

The complaint alleges KRV Construction; Kenneth Valentine of Altura Drive Northeast, owner and president of KRV; and DiGiacobbe Thompson conducted or allowed unpermitted construction activities and unpermitted industrial activities, which resulted in the discharge of pollutants into wetlands and a tributary of Mosquito Creek.

The suit, filed on behalf of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, says the aquifer in the area is about 40 feet below the ground surface and is used as a drinking water source for a number of potable water wells.

