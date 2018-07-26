MMA star Conor McGregor pleads guilty in melee case
NEW YORK (AP) — Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor pleaded guilty today to disorderly conduct in exchange for community service to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.
McGregor will also be evaluated for an anger-management program in addition to his five days of community service.
"I just want to say I'm thankful to the DA and the judge for allowing me to move forward," McGregor said outside court. "I want to say to my friends, my family, my fans, thank you for the support." He and his entourage then rushed to a waiting SUV, separated by bike-rack barricades from dozens of photographers and reporters.
The 30-year-old Irish fighter was joined in Brooklyn court by his 25-year-old friend and co-defendant Cian Cowley, who got three days of community service and anger management.
Video showed what appeared to be McGregor hurling a hand truck at a bus full of fighters after a news conference for the UFC 223 event at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in April.
Two fighters hurt by broken glass were unable to compete.
McGregor has paid to fix the damaged bus.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 14, 2018 11:50 a.m.
MMA star McGregor says he regrets Brooklyn melee
- August 28, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Smiles all around as Mayweather, McGregor savor fight
- June 14, 2017 11:46 p.m.
Mayweather-McGregor fight is a go
- June 15, 2017 midnight
Mayweather-McGregor fight set for Aug. 26
- July 9, 2018 midnight
Cormier stops Miocic for 2nd UFC title belt
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.