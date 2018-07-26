Man dies in Hawaii shootout with police; officer wounded
WAIANAE, Hawaii (AP) — Honolulu police say officers shot and killed an armed man who fired at them when they went to a west Oahu home to serve him with a temporary restraining order.
Police say the man barricaded himself in the Nanakuli home when officers arrived Wednesday night.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports officers tried to get the man to surrender. Police say he came out of the house early Thursday and fired at the officers, who shot back. One officer was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital in serious condition.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating.
