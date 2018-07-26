Huntington income

COLUMBUS

Huntington Bank reported second-quarter net income rose of $355 million, a 31 percent year-over-year increase.

The bank also reported that average loans and leases increased $4.5 billion, or 7 percent, year-over-year, with $3.4 billion of that from consumer loans and $1.2 billion from commercial loans.

Additionally, Huntington reported core deposits increased by $3.1 billion, or 4 percent.

Earnings per common were $0.30, up 30 percent year-over-year.

Chemical Bank’s net

MIDLAND, MICH.

Chemical Bank reported second-quarter net income of $69 million, compared with $52 million in the second quarter of 2017.

The board of directors declared a third-quarter dividend on common stock of $0.34 per share, payable on Sept. 21 to shareholders of record Sept. 7.

The bank reported loan growth of $912.3 million compared with Q2 of 2017. Deposits for Q2 totaled $14.55, up from $13.2 billion during the same period last year.

Marchionne, who saved Chrysler, Fiat, dies at age 66

MILAN

Sergio Marchionne, a charismatic and demanding CEO who engineered two long-shot corporate turnarounds to save carmakers Fiat and Chrysler from near-certain failure, died Wednesday. He was 66.

The holding company of Fiat’s founders, the Agnelli family, announced Marchionne had died after unexpected complications from surgery in Zurich. That came days after a deterioration in his health led the company to hastily appoint a successor.

The news agency ANSA reported the cause of death as cardiac arrest.

GA lawmaker who shouted slur on TV said he’ll resign

ATLANTA

A Georgia lawmaker says “I will be resigning” after he exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen’s cable TV show, according to a letter the Republican legislator sent to the speaker of the state House.

Rep. Jason Spencer had vowed to serve out his term despite the fallout. Now he’ll step down at month’s end, according to the letter he sent to Speaker David Ralston. The text of the letter was given to The Associated Press on Wednesday by Ralston’s spokesman, Kaleb McMichen.

Spencer’s one-sentence note read: “This email/letter is to serve as an official resignation notice to your office that I will be resigning my post effective July 31, 2018.”

Death toll hits 81 from Greece fires

MATI, Greece

Rescuers intensified a grim house-to-house search Wednesday for more casualties from a deadly forest fire outside Athens, as the country’s military said it was using footage from U.S. combat drones and surveillance aircraft to try to determine whether arsonists were behind the blaze and stop future attacks.

Joint patrols of the Fire Service, army personnel, and volunteer rescuers discovered more bodies in the gutted homes near the port of Rafina east of Athens, raising the death toll to 81.

Staff/wire reports