Fellows Riverside Gardens closed Friday for fundraiser
YOUNGSTOWN — Fellows Riverside Gardens in Mill Creek MetroParks will be closed to the public beginning at 3 p.m. Friday for the annual Summer Garden Party fundraiser. This event is hosted by the Friends of Fellows Riverside Gardens. The Gardens will reopen to the public on Saturday morning. For information call 330-740-7116.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 27, 2017 8:26 a.m.
Summer Garden Party at Fellows on Friday
- September 14, 2017 1:05 p.m.
Mill Creek Park road closed several hours Saturday for trail run
- October 1, 2017 8:22 a.m.
GARDEN CLUBS
- October 6, 2016 9:55 p.m.
Fellows' iconic rose garden to be restored to original splendor
- October 7, 2017 8:19 a.m.
Pumpkin Walk at Twilight in MetroPark
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.