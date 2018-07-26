Fellows Riverside Gardens closed Friday for fundraiser


July 26, 2018 at 8:59a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Fellows Riverside Gardens in Mill Creek MetroParks will be closed to the public beginning at 3 p.m. Friday for the annual Summer Garden Party fundraiser. This event is hosted by the Friends of Fellows Riverside Gardens. The Gardens will reopen to the public on Saturday morning. For information call 330-740-7116.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$438500


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$289990


Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$499900