DHS watchdog will review separations at border

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Homeland Security's internal watchdog agency says it will look into the separation of families at the southern border.

The Office of Inspector General for the Department of Homeland Security wrote a letter Monday to members of Congress who had requested an investigation.

More than 2,500 children were separated from their parents at the border under a zero-tolerance policy that criminally prosecuted anyone caught crossing the border illegally. A judge ruled they must be reunited.

The inspector general's office will also review conditions of U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities where minors are detained.

Officials say they also reached out to the inspector general at Health and Human Services, the department that manages the care of migrant children in custody.

More than 120 lawmakers requested an investigation.