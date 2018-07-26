Court strikes blow to nuns’ pipeline fight in Pa.
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — An appeals court has struck down an order of nuns’ attempt to stop a natural gas pipeline project on their rural Pennsylvania property.
The federal appeals court ruled in support of a lower court finding Wednesday, saying the court did not have jurisdiction to hear the lawsuit from the Adorers of the Blood of Christ.
The Adorers are arguing the pipeline planned to go through their Lancaster County cornfield violates their religious freedom and duty to preserve the earth.
The judges say the Adorers should have brought up their concerns about the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline during the federal process that approved construction, not afterward.
The Adorers say they are exploring their options after the court ruling Wednesday.
