Competency hearing sought in terrorist support case
CLEVELAND (AP) — The attorney representing a man accused of scouting locations in Cleveland to attack people watching Fourth of July fireworks and who talked about carrying out additional bombings is requesting a competency hearing for his client.
Federal public defender Charles Fleming filed a motion Wednesday saying Demetrius Pitts has “longstanding mental concerns” and Fleming questions whether he is competent to stand trial. Cleveland.com reports that the attorney asked a judge to order a psychiatric or psychological examination and to hold a hearing after the medical report.
Authorities have charged Pitts with attempted support of a terrorist organization.
The attorney added that federal prosecutors do not object to the request.
The FBI arrested the 48-year-old Pitts on July 1. Officials have said he is an American citizen.
