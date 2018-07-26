METRO DIGEST || Runaway teen found

City police find runaway teenager

YOUNGSTOWN

City police have found a 15-year-old boy who ran away from his foster family about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday during a family outing.

Police said Deangelo Hogan was placed in foster care in January through Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services.

Hogan has allergies to bees and needed medication for ADHD and PTSD. He was only wearing swimming gear when he disappeared.

No other information was available Wednesday night.

Robbery reported

WARREN

A 21-year-old city woman reported being robbed of cash and keys as she returned to Warren from the strip club where she works in Lowellville early Wednesday.

The woman suffered scratches on her back in a 3:46 a.m. scuffle with three women in the 1300 block of Mahoning Avenue Northwest.

When police arrived, they found the woman’s clothes spread out across the street. She was intoxicated and crying.

She said a man named “Big Pimpin” offered her a ride from the club to Warren. One of her co-workers was in the car along with two other females.

The driver stopped the car on Mahoning Avenue, and the females pulled her out and threw her stuff around, she said. They also took her bag before they left.

When officers attempted to drop her off at her home, she had a panic attack and had to be taken to the hospital.

Solicitation arrest

AUSTINTOWN

Officers arrested a Youngstown woman on a charge of soliciting after responding to an internet ad Tuesday night.

Cecelia Mayfield, 24, of Woodcrest Avenue is charged with soliciting sex and possession of criminal tools after officers met her at Super 8 Motel on Seventy Six Drive for her advertisement for a “thick tattooed black babe for all the gentlemen that like to play around.”

Facing pot charges

GIRARD

Police say a city man grew marijuana in his home near the Girard High School football stadium.

Anthony Maiorana, 42, faces manufacturing and cultivating marijuana charges after police searched his home Tuesday in the 400 block of Parkview Drive, according to a police report.

The report said Maiorana was cited after a three-week investigation, which began when a detective received a tip.

Police said they found multiple plants at various stages of growing, and seized all plants and growing equipment.

Guests on ‘Brainfood from the Heartland’

YOUNGSTOWN

People from Mercy Health will discuss the opioid issue/crisis on Louie B. Free’s “Brainfood from the Heartland” internet radio broadcast from 8 a.m. to noon today on Vindy Talk Radio: Paul Homick, president, Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley; M. Frank Beck, doctor of dental surgery; Crystal Jones, executive director, grants & contracts, Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley; and Paige Eckman, licensed social worker and alcohol and other drug-use disorders navigator.

