Boardman woman arrested on charges of domestic violence, felonious assault

Staff report

BOARDMAN

A township woman faces charges of domestic violence and felonious assault after police responded to an incident Tuesday night on Oregon Trail in which a male was “cut and bleeding,” according to a police report.

Police spoke with a 43-year-old male there who told them, “My mom tried to kill me.”

The man told police his mother, Linda King, 69, of the same address, “was upset because he had been drinking and she began breaking beer bottles on the table near him.” He also reported he took a knife from her that she had “held over her head in a stabbing motion as she approached him.”

According to the report, the victim had a minor cut on his arm that was treated at the scene.

Police said King admitted to threatening the victim with a knife. She was taken to an area hospital, as she also had a cut.

Police reported finding “a large amount of blood on the floor in the kitchen” and a large kitchen knife “with what appeared to be a small amount of blood on [the] handle and blade.”

King was taken to the Mahoning County jail after she was released from the hospital.