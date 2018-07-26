Bling Bridal filing for bankruptcy

Staff report

SHARON

Bling Bridal Boutique announced on its Facebook page tonight that the store is filing for bankruptcy and “no items will be delivered.”

Some bridal parties had reported their orders had not arrived on time and that they were having trouble getting in touch with store associates.

Earlier this week, the store sent out a text message to customers telling them to provide mailing addresses so orders could be shipped directly to customers’ residences.

Three brides who spoke to The Vindicator this week reported they were missing orders, even in cases when their weddings were just a few weeks away.

All three said they would consider suing the shop, which is located on East State Street.

